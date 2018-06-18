Alaska theater company places employees on furlough

JUNEAU — A regional theater company in Alaska has furloughed its employees after officials say it faced several years of financial problems.
The Juneau Empire reports Perseverance Theatre management asked workers to reduce hours at the beginning of this month after cancelling its most recent production.
The Douglas Island-based theater had planned showings of “Snow Child” in Anchorage last month.
Executive director Art Rotch says the theater company incurred six-figure debt in 2015 and 2016 with the second budget shortfall hitting the theater hard. Rotch declined to say how many employees have been furloughed or the size of debt.
Rotch says he doesn’t know if the company will shut down without having more information about the extent of the debt.
Recent headlines
-
Competitors chop, climb and muck their way through annual Gold Rush DaysJuneau residents gathered at Savikko Park this weekend to celebrate the region’s mining and logging industries once again.
-
Alaska US senators supporting marijuana states’ right billAlaska Republican U.S. senators are supporting a bipartisan bill that seeks to ensure states' ability to regulate legal marijuana industries.
-
At Fortess of the Bear, a new wild space for black bearsLast weekend, the Fortress of the Bear in Sitka released Smokey, Bandit and Tuli into expanded territory. They’re no longer cubs, so they need more range to explore.
-
AK: Keeping memories alive on Father’s DayFather’s Day celebrates the dads in our lives, but for some, it’s a reminder of pain and loss.