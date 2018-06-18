A Juneau Afternoon 6-19-2018

This week marks the beginning of our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Tune in on Tuesday for An Evening with Melissa Block, recorded May 9 2018. To be a guest on A Juneau Afternoon, go to ktoo.org and click “contact us.”
Recent headlines
Murkowski, Young respond to Chinese tariff on American seafood importsAlaska’s economy could suffer as a result of China’s 25 percent tariff on American seafood imports and that worries U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. In a written statement, Murkowski urges President Donald Trump to reach a trade policy with China that protects the export market.
Alaska theater company places employees on furloughA regional theater company in Alaska has furloughed its employees after officials say it faced several years of financial problems.
Competitors chop, climb and muck their way through annual Gold Rush DaysJuneau residents gathered at Savikko Park this weekend to celebrate the region’s mining and logging industries once again.
Alaska US senators supporting marijuana states’ right billAlaska Republican U.S. senators are supporting a bipartisan bill that seeks to ensure states' ability to regulate legal marijuana industries.