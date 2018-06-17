Alaska US senators supporting marijuana states’ right bill

FAIRBANKS — Alaska Republican U.S. senators are supporting a bipartisan bill that seeks to ensure states’ ability to regulate legal marijuana industries.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Friday that Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts originally co-authored the bill.

It looks at a number of areas in which state and federal marijuana laws conflict while also containing a number of safeguards to ensure states, territories and tribes continue to regulate marijuana safely.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the bill would give states supremacy when it comes to marijuana regulations.

Sen. Dan Sullivan said in a statement that the recently introduced bill offers a better solution than the Cole Memorandum repeal last year. It advised federal attorneys to avoid prosecuting marijuana offenses in states where the substance was legalized.