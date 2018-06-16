Black bear cub mortally injured by illegal wolf trap

JUNEAU — Alaska State Troopers say a black bear cub was mortally wounded after it was caught in a snare that was intended to trap wolves.
The Juneau Empire reports the bear cub was found severely injured in late May after stepping into the trap which was illegally left out on Douglas Island.
A Troopers dispatch says the Alaska Department of Fish and Game determined that the cub’s injuries were so severe that it needed to be euthanized.
The trap is owned by 39-year-old Mark Mitchell.
The Troopers dispatch say Mitchell was issued a court summons Wednesday for one count of attempting to trap wolves during a closed season.
Mitchell could not be immediately reached for comment.
Alaska Wildlife Trooper Jake Abbott says they are not going to take this offense lightly.
Recent headlines
-
China to slap tariffs on Alaska seafood, among other U.S. productsChina plays a major role Alaska’s seafood industry, so the tariffs would affect a significant portion of the market.
-
After 20 years, Juneau Community Charter School moving into JDHSWith the help of parents, professional movers and a dozen or so football players, the Juneau Community Charter School moved desk by desk into Juneau Douglas High School.
-
Juneau commits $250,000 for new Douglas crossingVoters soundly rejected a previous proposal for a second crossing linking Douglas Island and the mainland in 2010.
-
Wildlife biologist discovers possible factor in Cook Inlet beluga population decreaseRecent research by a University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate student has turned up a shift in diet in the Cook Inlet belugas that may help explain part of the decline.