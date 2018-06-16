Black bear cub mortally injured by illegal wolf trap

JUNEAU — Alaska State Troopers say a black bear cub was mortally wounded after it was caught in a snare that was intended to trap wolves.

The Juneau Empire reports the bear cub was found severely injured in late May after stepping into the trap which was illegally left out on Douglas Island.

A Troopers dispatch says the Alaska Department of Fish and Game determined that the cub’s injuries were so severe that it needed to be euthanized.

The trap is owned by 39-year-old Mark Mitchell.

The Troopers dispatch say Mitchell was issued a court summons Wednesday for one count of attempting to trap wolves during a closed season.

Mitchell could not be immediately reached for comment.

Alaska Wildlife Trooper Jake Abbott says they are not going to take this offense lightly.