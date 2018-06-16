Alaska pot regulators again delay discussion of onsite use

JUNEAU — Alaska regulators have delayed until August discussion of proposed rules for allowing onsite consumption of marijuana at certain shops.
This is the second such delay this year. The previous delay followed the loss of a Marijuana Control Board member.
The board is at full strength. However, the new member, Jeff Ankerfelt, did not attend this week’s meetings in Anchorage. Ankerfelt had said he would miss them to attend his daughter’s college graduation in California.
Regulators have gone back and forth on onsite use, adopting rules in late 2015 to allow people to use marijuana at certain stores but never finalizing how that would work.
Between now and August, two board members plan to work on possible changes to the draft following passage of legislation that would place restrictions on smoking.
Recent headlines
-
Black bear cub mortally injured by illegal wolf trapThe bear cub was found severely injured in late May after stepping into the trap which was illegally left out on Douglas Island.
-
China to slap tariffs on Alaska seafood, among other U.S. productsChina plays a major role Alaska’s seafood industry, so the tariffs would affect a significant portion of the market.
-
After 20 years, Juneau Community Charter School moving into JDHSWith the help of parents, professional movers and a dozen or so football players, the Juneau Community Charter School moved desk by desk into Juneau Douglas High School.
-
Juneau commits $250,000 for new Douglas crossingVoters soundly rejected a previous proposal for a second crossing linking Douglas Island and the mainland in 2010.