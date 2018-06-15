Newscast – Friday, June 15, 2018

Stories include sale of the Nugget Mall falling through, Governor Walker committing $21 million to the Juneau road project, and a slight decline in Alaska’s unemployment rate.
Central Southeast king salmon following forecastsFor good and for bad, king salmon runs around Petersburg are coming in as forecast so far this year. Anglers have only been allowed to keep chinook salmon in a limited few areas with hatchery kings for the first part of this month.
New Anchorage museum exhibit hopes to shed light on pingoesThe sculpture’s scale is impressive. The mound is 42 feet tall and almost as wide. It’s light brown and formed with different-sized panels made of salvaged Alaskan yellow cedar. They’re curved and splattered with small holes.
Sen. Murkowski concerned about policy splitting up families at borderSen. Murkowski said the separations are especially worrisome when there isn’t a clear process or a focus on the needs of small children.
‘These are not kids kept in cages’: Inside a Texas shelter for immigrant youthCasa Padre is a former Walmart Super Center converted into living, recreation and dining quarters for 1,469 immigrant boys ages 10 to 17.