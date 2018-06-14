Newscast – Thursday, June 14, 2018

Stories include identification of a pilot killed in a collision on Wednesday, the governor signing state spending bills into law, a newcomer files to run for CBJ Assembly, and a Canadian company proceeds with expansion of a mine near Fairbanks.
Recent headlines
-
Creditor to take possession of Nugget MallNugget Mall will soon become the property of its main creditor after efforts failed to sell the Mendenhall Valley property. The 44-year-old mall will soon be owned by a Seattle-based lending firm.
-
UA Board of Regents discuss approval process for Chilkat Valley timber sale plansThe University of Alaska’s Board of Regents will review plans for a proposed timber sale in the Chilkat Valley. The decision on whether the board would approve the development and disposal plan for the sale was postponed at a meeting last month.
-
Gov. Walker lets Juneau road money stand, but maintains no-build policyA governor’s spokesman said Walker’s no-build policy on the road isn’t shifting. Previously, state plans called for extending Glacier Highway in Juneau about 48 miles north.
-
Gardentalk – Is it dead yet? Some plants may still cling to lifeMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski has some hints to determine if your vegetable plant, shrub, or tree will survive from dead roots, cold shock, or wind burn and sun burn damage.