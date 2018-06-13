No resolution following Alaska marijuana tax discussion

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Could Alaska tax its legal marijuana industry based on the ingredient that produces a high?
The idea of a tax based on THC content was mentioned briefly during Wednesday’s Marijuana Control Board meeting. Board director Erika McConnell said she heard about the concept at a conference and asked members for their thoughts.
Board member Brandon Emmett, who has an industry seat, said anything is probably better than the current tax.
But Loren Jones said the potency tax idea bothered him. Discussion on that concept essentially ended there.
Industry officials have sought changes to the current tax, which they say heavily burdens growers.
Board chairman Mark Springer said he’d prefer leaving tax policy issues to the state Department of Revenue. The Legislature ultimately would have a say on any tax overhaul.
