Homer gay pride recognition leads to canceled city meeting

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — A city council meeting in Alaska where the mayor had planned to recognize LGBTQ Pride Month was canceled after council members failed to show.

Homer Mayor Bryan Zak had planned to read a mayoral recognition in support of pride celebrations in June, but the city council meeting was canceled Monday for lack of a quorum, The Homer News reported .

Council members Heath Smith, Shelly Erickson and Tom Stroozas had notified the city clerk Monday afternoon that they could not attend the meeting. The city had received numerous emails supporting and opposing the recognition after it was proposed.

All three council members said their decision for not attending the meeting was not based on opposition to the recognition, but they did not want to promote discord and controversy within the community.

The mayor decided to read the document to a crowd of dozens gathered outside the city hall.

“I think we’re making history with the council members not being present with short notice,” Zak said. “I can’t really say for sure why they’re not being there. Given the circumstances, I think we can read something into this.”

Before Zak spoke at the gathering, a man in a silver pickup truck drove into the city hall parking lot and yelled “shame on you, Bryan.”

Council member Rachel Lord criticized the absent council members at the unofficial gathering, saying the council and staff had dedicated a lot of time preparing for the meeting.

“It feels very wrong to step away from our duty like I feel three of our council members did,” Lord said. “I’m deeply disappointed.”

___

Information from: The Homer (Alaska) News, http://www.homernews.com