Commercial gillnetting begins Sunday in Upper Lynn Canal

The first opening of the Southeast Alaska commercial drift gillnet fishery begins this Sunday.

This year, like last, managers at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are taking tough management actions in an effort to conserve king salmon.

Earlier this year, Chilkat Chinook were designated as a stock of concern by the Board of Fish. The board passed an action plan to protect those fish, and others around Southeast.

That means more restrictions on time and area.

For fishing in Lynn Canal this week, the east side of Section 15-A and the postage stamp area in 15-C, the opening is from noon Sunday June 17 through noon on Tuesday June 19.

Maximum allowed gillnet mesh size is six inches.

And, fishing will be closed between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

In the Section 15-C Boat Harbor Terminal Harvest Area, fishing is open from noon Sunday through noon Tuesday. And, it will be open continuously, west of a regulatory marker starting on Sunday at noon. The maximum allowed mesh size is six inches, excluding the inside waters of the Boat Harbor area, west of the regulatory marker at the entrance of Boat Harbor.

Sport and subsistence fisheries are also seeing strict management this year, for the sake of king salmon conservation.

KHNS will continue to cover concerns over king salmon, and the effect on local fisheries, throughout the summer.