A Juneau Afternoon 6-18-2018

The week of June 18 marks the beginning of our summer schedule for A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Tune in on Monday for the May, 2016 edition of Mudrooms themed “Weather or Not.”
Recent headlines
Four young filmmakers from the Y-K Delta tackle climate changeThese students practice subsistence and are documenting how climate change is changing a way of life that has been passed down for millennia.
Rating agency improves Alaska’s credit outlookIt took the action Friday in part as a response to a new state law that outlines a plan to draw money from permanent fund earnings to pay for state government.
Walker vetoes Knik Arm bridge money, Vitamin D studyIn an interview, Gov. Bill Walker said he's comfortable with the current level of spending and with the increased funding planned for public safety and education.
Michelle Bonnet Hale enters Juneau Assembly raceThe Mendenhall Valley resident has longstanding ties to Southeast Alaska and worked for Alaska Department of Conservation and the Kensington Mine. She's running for the seat being vacated by Jerry Nankervis.