A Juneau Afternoon 6-14-2018

Cheryl Snyder hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.
We’ll learn how to join the annual garden tour, about the challenges low-wage workers face finding affordable housing in Alaska, and plan your weekend with Arts Up – a summary of all the capital city’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
Recent headlines
Four young filmmakers from the Y-K Delta tackle climate changeThese students practice subsistence and are documenting how climate change is changing a way of life that has been passed down for millennia.
Rating agency improves Alaska’s credit outlookIt took the action Friday in part as a response to a new state law that outlines a plan to draw money from permanent fund earnings to pay for state government.
Walker vetoes Knik Arm bridge money, Vitamin D studyIn an interview, Gov. Bill Walker said he's comfortable with the current level of spending and with the increased funding planned for public safety and education.
Michelle Bonnet Hale enters Juneau Assembly raceThe Mendenhall Valley resident has longstanding ties to Southeast Alaska and worked for Alaska Department of Conservation and the Kensington Mine. She's running for the seat being vacated by Jerry Nankervis.