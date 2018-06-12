Newscast – Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Stories include Montana regulators approving the sale of utility Avista to Canada-based Hydro One, Cook Inlet Pipeline Company applies to shut down Drift River oil terminal, report is released about inconsistencies in Alaska’s marijuana testing facilities, the U.S. Supreme Court declines Alaska militia leader’s appeal, and CBJ Assembly select members to serve on the Juneau Airport Board and Docks & Harbors Board.
Recent headlines
-
Frank Murkowski seriously considered running for Alaska governor againThe front-runners, in his view, were paying too little attention to the most important issue for the state's future: How to boost extraction of natural resources like timber, fish, minerals and oil and gas.
-
NOAA law enforcement researches sexual harassment, assault among fisheries observersNOAA’s office of law enforcement officials presented a report about sexual harassment of observers to a meeting of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council in Kodiak.
-
Tucked-away shop attracts surf enthusiasts to YakutatSummer is here and with it, the siren call of the ocean waves. That’s certainly the case in Yakutat, home of the Icy Waves Surf Shop.
-
Gillnetters’ barbecue replaces kings with sockeye, adds event for fishermen, familiesFor over a decade, Lynn Canal gillnetters have hosted a king salmon barbecue each summer to celebrate local fishermen and the start of the fishing season. However, a shortage of kings this year has pushed organizers to change the menu to sockeye and rockfish.