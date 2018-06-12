Newscast – Tuesday, June 12, 2018

By June 12, 2018Newscasts

Stories include Montana regulators approving the sale of utility Avista to Canada-based Hydro One, Cook Inlet Pipeline Company applies to shut down Drift River oil terminal, report is released about inconsistencies in Alaska’s marijuana testing facilities, the U.S. Supreme Court declines Alaska militia leader’s appeal, and CBJ Assembly select members to serve on the Juneau Airport Board and Docks & Harbors Board.

0

Recent headlines

X