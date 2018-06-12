Judge rejects effort by Palin’s son to bar media from court

ANCHORAGE — An Alaska judge has rejected efforts by the eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin to bar the media from covering proceedings in an assault case against him in therapeutic court.
Judge David Wallace on Monday said closing Track Palin’s hearings to the public and the press “would violate the basic and fundamental principles set forth in long standing precedent.”
However, Wallace did agree with Palin’s lawyer to bar still, video and cellphone cameras from the proceedings.
Media outlets including The Associated Press formally opposed Palin’s recent motion to restrict the media from Veterans Court, where his case is being transferred.
A criminal case against the 29-year-old Army veteran accuses him of assaulting his father last year at the family home in Wasilla, Alaska, north of Anchorage.
