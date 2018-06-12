Authorities identify two men killed in Sitka plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board and Alaska State Troopers are investigating a plane crash this weekend north of Sitka.

Pilot Stonie Huffman, 45, of Sitka and passenger James Ronge, 66, of California, were found dead. Two men were on a sightseeing trip.

The white-and-red PA-18 Super Cub float plane with two people aboard departed Sitka seaplane dock 7:15 p.m. Saturday for a 20-minute tour of Katlian Bay and Olga Strait, according to the Coast Guard. The plane never returned.

An Air Station Sitka helicopter crew found the wrecked plane Sunday night after an extensive search. The plane was found submerged where the Katlian River meets the Katlian Bay.

Ronge’s body was found after an extensive search Monday.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we found the men deceased and our thoughts are with the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time,”Coast Guard Sector Juneau Capt. Stephen White said in a published statement.

Civil Air Patrol, the Alaska Air National Guard, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Air Force, the Sitka Police and Fire Departments, and Sitka Mountain Rescue were also involved in the search.

With the search over, the Alaska State Troopers and National Transportation Safety Board agents Noreen Price and Eric Swenson are conducting an investigation of the incident.

“The intent for the next 24 hours, or as soon as possible, is to get to the accident site and go ahead and document it to the best of our ability,” said Clint Johnson the Alaska Region Chief for NTSB. “(The plane) is partially submerged is in some brackish water, or a creek or a stream is our understanding right now. That’s all preliminary information. Then, we’ll go into recovery, as far as recovering the wreckage.”

Pilot Stonie “Mac” Huffman, who perished in this weekend’s crash, previously was a survivor in a celebrated maritime rescue in 2012.