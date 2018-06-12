A Juneau Afternoon 6-13-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.
We’ll hear about running in costumes through the streets of Juneau with the Only Fools Run at Midnight, summer opportunities for kids at the Zach Gordon Youth Center, and about another possible change in Alaska Electric Light and Power’s ownership.
