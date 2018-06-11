Supreme Court upholds controversial Ohio voter-purge law

By a 5-4 margin, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a controversial Ohio voter-purge law.
It’s known as the “use-it-or-lose-it” law, and it’s the most aggressive voter-purge system in the country. The state currently strikes voters from the registration rolls if they fail to vote in two consecutive elections — and if they fail to return a mailed address confirmation form.
Those challenging the law said it violated the National Voting Rights Act, which says that a state cannot strike someone from the rolls for failure to vote. The emphasis is to get more people to vote — and not have them purged.
The lead plaintiff in the case, Larry Harmon, is a software engineer from the Akron area, who normally votes in presidential election years, but not the midterms. In 2012, neither Barack Obama nor Mitt Romney excited him, so he decided not to vote.
When he did decide to vote a couple of years later, he found he was no longer registered. He had been purged from the voter rolls, because he hadn’t voted in the previous two elections.
Failure to vote is not unusual in this country. In 2016, 29 percent of the registered voters in Ohio failed to vote. Nationwide, the number was even higher, more than a third, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.
Read the decision here:
Recent headlines
-
Authorities investigate plane crash near SitkaThe Piper P-A 18 Super Cub went down near where the Katlian River meets Katlian Bay. The pilot is deceased. His family has been notified, but his identity has not been released yet. A passenger believed to be in the aircraft still is missing.
-
Investigation closes on Kuskokwim gray whale killingA letter closes the investigation into the gray whale killed last summer on the Kuskokwim River. The final enforcement outcome was a slap on wrist nine months the whale swam up the river.
-
Elders look on with pride as younger generations step up at Celebration 2018What began 36 years ago as an attempt to save Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian cultures from extinction has become a vibrant reminder that Alaska Native traditions are alive and thriving.
-
Iditarod board approves rule changes for dog deaths in raceMushers are out if one of their dogs dies during the race. The rules previously left the decision up to the race marshal and the marshal's judges.