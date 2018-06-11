Newscast – Monday, June 11, 2018

Stories include an update on a plane crash near Katlian Bay, a woman who died in a boating crash on a Mat-Su lake, federal judge ordering nighttime meals for Washington state inmates observing Ramadan, and eagle nests cut down on the Kenai Peninsula.
Recent headlines
Authorities investigate plane crash near SitkaThe Piper P-A 18 Super Cub went down near where the Katlian River meets Katlian Bay. The pilot is deceased. His family has been notified, but his identity has not been released yet. A passenger believed to be in the aircraft still is missing.
Investigation closes on Kuskokwim gray whale killingA letter closes the investigation into the gray whale killed last summer on the Kuskokwim River. The final enforcement outcome was a slap on wrist nine months the whale swam up the river.
Elders look on with pride as younger generations step up at Celebration 2018What began 36 years ago as an attempt to save Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian cultures from extinction has become a vibrant reminder that Alaska Native traditions are alive and thriving.
Iditarod board approves rule changes for dog deaths in raceMushers are out if one of their dogs dies during the race. The rules previously left the decision up to the race marshal and the marshal's judges.