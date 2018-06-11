Authorities investigate plane crash near Sitka

The Coast Guard was on the scene Sunday of plane crash near Sitka.
The Piper P-A 18 Super Cub went down near where the Katlian River meets Katlian Bay.
A Coast Guard H-60 helicopter and cutter Bailey Barco responded to the scene.
They discovered the wrecked plane nose down in the water, but not completely submerged.
The pilot is deceased. His family has been notified, but his identity has not been released yet.
A passenger believed to be in the aircraft still is missing.
Evidence suggests that person was ejected through the windshield of the aircraft, Coast Guard Lt. Nick Capuzzi said.
Alaska State Troopers are expected to coordinate the search-and-rescue effort and begin an investigation.
The National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified, Capuzzi said.
Editor’s note: The time elements have been changed to reflect that the Coast Guard was on the scene of the crash Sunday. A previous version of this story said the plane crashed Sunday night. The plane departed Sitka on Saturday, but never returned. The exact time of the crash was unavailable.
Recent headlines
-
Investigation closes on Kuskokwim gray whale killingA letter closes the investigation into the gray whale killed last summer on the Kuskokwim River. The final enforcement outcome was a slap on wrist nine months the whale swam up the river.
-
Elders look on with pride as younger generations step up at Celebration 2018What began 36 years ago as an attempt to save Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian cultures from extinction has become a vibrant reminder that Alaska Native traditions are alive and thriving.
-
Iditarod board approves rule changes for dog deaths in raceMushers are out if one of their dogs dies during the race. The rules previously left the decision up to the race marshal and the marshal's judges.
-
Juneau waterfront developer pitches city land swapThe former owners of the Juneau Empire have proposed a downtown waterfront land swap with the city to realize an ambitious retail development on South Franklin Street. Juneau's Docks and Harbors sees potential in the deal to create more room for cruise ship tourists.