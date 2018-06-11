Authorities investigate plane crash near Sitka

The Coast Guard was on the scene Sunday of plane crash near Sitka.

The Piper P-A 18 Super Cub went down near where the Katlian River meets Katlian Bay.

A Coast Guard H-60 helicopter and cutter Bailey Barco responded to the scene.

They discovered the wrecked plane nose down in the water, but not completely submerged.

The pilot is deceased. His family has been notified, but his identity has not been released yet.

A passenger believed to be in the aircraft still is missing.

Evidence suggests that person was ejected through the windshield of the aircraft, Coast Guard Lt. Nick Capuzzi said.

Alaska State Troopers are expected to coordinate the search-and-rescue effort and begin an investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified, Capuzzi said.

Editor’s note: The time elements have been changed to reflect that the Coast Guard was on the scene of the crash Sunday. A previous version of this story said the plane crashed Sunday night. The plane departed Sitka on Saturday, but never returned. The exact time of the crash was unavailable.