A Juneau Afternoon 6-12-2018

Ben Brown hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday.
We’ll get recommendations for summer reading from the library. Learn about the moon at the Marie Drake Planetarium; hear about summer opportunities for young people at the Zach Gordon Youth Center, and the Polaris House will preview their open house.
Recent headlines
Despite Reduced Hours, U.S. Postal Service Says It’s Not Closing Unalaska’s Post OfficeThe Unalaska post office has had reduced service for months. But officials say that's due to staffing shortages — not an attempt to shutter the branch
Judge orders Washington prison to provide Ramadan mealsA federal judge has ordered the Washington Department of Corrections to provide nighttime meals to all Muslim inmates who have been fasting during the month of Ramadan. Last month, a lawsuit in Alaska
Skagway Assembly requests Governor Walker divert funding from Juneau Access RoadThey want to see money budgeted for the Juneau Access Road diverted to help fund ferry infrastructure. That’s one issue the group voted on at a meeting Thursday.