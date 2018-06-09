Video: Participants march, dance through Celebration 2018 parade

Watch Alaska Native veterans, dancers and participants parade through downtown Juneau on the final day of Celebration 2018.
Editor’s note: 360 North is under contract with Sealaska Heritage Institute to produce television and online video coverage of Celebration.
