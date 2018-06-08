Newscast – Friday, June 8, 2018

Stories include Interior Dept. spending for ANWR, an increase in Glacier Bay cruise ship permit fees, an Alaska hunting guide from Colorado who is sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $35,000 for hunting violations, Carnival Corp. buys White Pass & Yukon Route railway and port in Skagway, and federal officials decline to prosecute Alaska Native hunters who killed a protected gray whale that strayed up the Kuskokwim River.
Recent headlines
-
Carnival set to buy Skagway’s White Pass railroadThe sale for nearly $300 million is scheduled to close on July 31. According to Carnival, it will be business as usual in terms of local operations.
-
Interior announces ‘Readiness Project’ for Arctic National Wildlife RefugeThe U.S. Interior Department on Thursday announced it is undertaking a series of construction projects to prepare for oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
-
Constitutional fight over fish tax heads to courtAn ongoing dispute over a tax that raises millions for coastal communities is getting its day in court. The owner of a pair of factory trawlers asserts Alaska's fish landing tax violates the U.S. Constitution.
-
Weavers share traditional knowledge, stories behind textilesA weaving presentation displayed blankets, aprons and other items made by practicing artisans from Southeast Alaska and British Columbia. About 50 people attended the presentation Wednesday by weavers and weaving historians in the Shuka Hit clan house in the Walter Soboleff Building.