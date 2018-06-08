Newscast – Friday, June 8, 2018

Stories include Interior Dept. spending for ANWR, an increase in Glacier Bay cruise ship permit fees, an Alaska hunting guide from Colorado who is sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $35,000 for hunting violations, Carnival Corp. buys White Pass & Yukon Route railway and port in Skagway, and federal officials decline to prosecute Alaska Native hunters who killed a protected gray whale that strayed up the Kuskokwim River.

