C-SPAN Cities Tour to hit Juneau, Fairbanks and Anchorage

C-SPAN is taking a road trip to Alaska later this month.

The cable network is best known for its long-form television coverage of congressional proceedings. Or perhaps their unflappable call-in-show hosts and the occasional viral video.

But the network’s 10-day visit to Alaska is part of its ongoing Cities Tour. The producers plan to showcase Alaska venues, public officials, nonfiction authors and local historians with stops in Juneau, Fairbanks and Anchorage.

What they produce will be featured at C-SPAN.org, and on all three C-SPAN cable channels July 21-22. C-SPAN and C-SPAN2 are on channels 16 and 17 on GCI.

“We are excited to have this extended opportunity to introduce more Alaskans to C-SPAN programming, particularly young Alaskans, and to create content that will introduce our viewers around the rest of the country to some of Alaska’s rich political, historical and literary culture,” said C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain in a written statement. “Our thanks to GCI for their longtime support of C-SPAN’s public service mission and for hosting us throughout our visit to our nation’s largest state.”

The C-SPAN Bus’ first Alaska stop is June 18 in Juneau. It will arrive June 22 in Fairbanks. And then Anchorage on June 25. Here’s a list of the tour’s public events.

Juneau

Monday, June 18

9 -10:30 a.m.

Alaska State Capitol

123 Fourth St. in front of Dimond Courthouse

noon to 2 p.m.

GCI Customer Appreciation Day

8390 Airport Blvd.

3:30-5 p.m.

University of Alaska Southeast

11066 Auke Lake Way

Tuesday, June 19

8:30-10:30 a.m.

City and Borough of Juneau Docks

510 S. Franklin St.

noon to 1:45 p.m.

Juneau Rotary

Westmark Baranof Hotel

Bus will be parked at 105 S. Seward St. in front of Sealaska Heritage Institute

3-4:30 p.m.

Andrew P. Kashevaroff State Library, Archives and Museum

395 Whittier St.

Fairbanks

Friday, June 22

7 a.m.

Sunrisers Rotary at Carlson Center

2010 Second Ave.

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

GCI Customer Appreciation Day

510 Merhar Ave.

3-4:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club

645 Eighth Ave.

Saturday, June 23

Time TBD

UAF Museum of the North

1962 Yukon Dr.

Anchorage

Monday, June 25

10-11 a.m.

GCI Customer Appreciation Day

2800 C St.

noon to 1:30 p.m.

Anchorage Chamber of Commerce

Dena’ina Center

600 W. Seventh Ave., Second Floor

Tuesday, June 26

11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Lunch on the Lawn

Anchorage Museum

625 C St.

noon to 1:30 p.m.

Downtown Anchorage Rotary Club

Dena’ina Center

600 W. Seventh Ave.

Presentation at 11:30 a.m., bus tours at 1 p.m.

4-5:30 p.m.

Anchorage City Council

Assembly Chambers

Loussac Library, 3600 Denali St., Room 108

Wednesday, June 27

10 a.m. to noon

University of Alaska Anchorage

3211 Providence Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

English Language Learner Summer Enrichment Program at Chugach Optional Elementary

1205 E St.