C-SPAN Cities Tour to hit Juneau, Fairbanks and Anchorage

C-SPAN is taking a road trip to Alaska later this month.
The cable network is best known for its long-form television coverage of congressional proceedings. Or perhaps their unflappable call-in-show hosts and the occasional viral video.
But the network’s 10-day visit to Alaska is part of its ongoing Cities Tour. The producers plan to showcase Alaska venues, public officials, nonfiction authors and local historians with stops in Juneau, Fairbanks and Anchorage.
What they produce will be featured at C-SPAN.org, and on all three C-SPAN cable channels July 21-22. C-SPAN and C-SPAN2 are on channels 16 and 17 on GCI.
“We are excited to have this extended opportunity to introduce more Alaskans to C-SPAN programming, particularly young Alaskans, and to create content that will introduce our viewers around the rest of the country to some of Alaska’s rich political, historical and literary culture,” said C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain in a written statement. “Our thanks to GCI for their longtime support of C-SPAN’s public service mission and for hosting us throughout our visit to our nation’s largest state.”
The C-SPAN Bus’ first Alaska stop is June 18 in Juneau. It will arrive June 22 in Fairbanks. And then Anchorage on June 25. Here’s a list of the tour’s public events.
Juneau
Monday, June 18
9 -10:30 a.m.
Alaska State Capitol
123 Fourth St. in front of Dimond Courthouse
noon to 2 p.m.
GCI Customer Appreciation Day
8390 Airport Blvd.
3:30-5 p.m.
University of Alaska Southeast
11066 Auke Lake Way
Tuesday, June 19
8:30-10:30 a.m.
City and Borough of Juneau Docks
510 S. Franklin St.
noon to 1:45 p.m.
Juneau Rotary
Westmark Baranof Hotel
Bus will be parked at 105 S. Seward St. in front of Sealaska Heritage Institute
3-4:30 p.m.
Andrew P. Kashevaroff State Library, Archives and Museum
395 Whittier St.
Fairbanks
Friday, June 22
7 a.m.
Sunrisers Rotary at Carlson Center
2010 Second Ave.
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
GCI Customer Appreciation Day
510 Merhar Ave.
3-4:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club
645 Eighth Ave.
Saturday, June 23
Time TBD
UAF Museum of the North
1962 Yukon Dr.
Anchorage
Monday, June 25
10-11 a.m.
GCI Customer Appreciation Day
2800 C St.
noon to 1:30 p.m.
Anchorage Chamber of Commerce
Dena’ina Center
600 W. Seventh Ave., Second Floor
Tuesday, June 26
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Lunch on the Lawn
Anchorage Museum
625 C St.
noon to 1:30 p.m.
Downtown Anchorage Rotary Club
Dena’ina Center
600 W. Seventh Ave.
Presentation at 11:30 a.m., bus tours at 1 p.m.
4-5:30 p.m.
Anchorage City Council
Assembly Chambers
Loussac Library, 3600 Denali St., Room 108
Wednesday, June 27
10 a.m. to noon
University of Alaska Anchorage
3211 Providence Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
English Language Learner Summer Enrichment Program at Chugach Optional Elementary
1205 E St.
Recent headlines
-
Yanyeidí healing totem shares indigenous knowledgeThe totem pole was created for Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and Douglas Indian Association, as part of a healing process for the T’aaḵú Ḵwáan Tlingit tribe. The pole memorializes the deliberate burning of Akáx Yaa Andagán, the Douglas Indian village, in 1962 and honors the residents who lost their homes.
-
Conoco’s big plans for NPR-A are getting even biggerConoco thinks it's sitting on so much oil that the company is considering building a major new project in the Reserve, a processing facility.
-
Yerkes takes plea deal in Sitka homicide to serve 45 yearsYerkes, formerly of Juneau, agreed to plead guilty to a single count of second-degree murder and take a sentence of 60 years in prison with 15 suspended, for a total of 45 years.
-
Donlin is confident as it navigates the complicated permitting processDonlin Gold is advancing through the permitting process for its proposed mine in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and already has two state permits in hand.