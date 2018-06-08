A Juneau Afternoon 6-11-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Monday.
We’ll learn about the 4-H AK Experience Camp for kids. And we’ll talk Arlo Guthrie with Juneau Jazz and Classics.
Recent headlines
C-SPAN Cities Tour to hit Juneau, Fairbanks and AnchorageWhat they produce will be featured at C-SPAN.org, and on all three C-SPAN cable channels on July 21 and 22.
Yanyeidí healing totem shares indigenous knowledgeThe totem pole was created for Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and Douglas Indian Association, as part of a healing process for the T’aaḵú Ḵwáan Tlingit tribe. The pole memorializes the deliberate burning of Akáx Yaa Andagán, the Douglas Indian village, in 1962 and honors the residents who lost their homes.
Conoco’s big plans for NPR-A are getting even biggerConoco thinks it's sitting on so much oil that the company is considering building a major new project in the Reserve, a processing facility.
Yerkes takes plea deal in Sitka homicide to serve 45 yearsYerkes, formerly of Juneau, agreed to plead guilty to a single count of second-degree murder and take a sentence of 60 years in prison with 15 suspended, for a total of 45 years.