Newscast – Thursday, June 7, 2018

Stories include Alaska’s approval of Hydro One’s acquisition of AEL&P’s parent company Avista, raising of a totem pole at Savikko Park, a report about training bilingual poll workers, population estimate for Alaska in 20145, and Taku River levels cresting after a glacial dam release.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska officials dispute some findings in election memoA recently released memo says Alaska fell short in training election workers for the 2016 elections and in providing adequate staffing of bilingual poll workers in areas where additional language assistance for Alaska Native voters is required.
-
Alaska’s regulatory authority OKs Hydro One acquisitionOne of Canada’s largest power companies is another step closer to acquiring electric utilities in the Pacific Northwest, including one in Juneau.
-
Sweeney nomination wins committee approvalA U.S. Senate Committee cleared Tara Sweeney’s nomination to be Assistant Interior Secretary for Indian Affairs with no opposition – though there may still be one hang-up.
-
Totem pole erected in Savikko Park represents long-delayed healing for descendants of Douglas Indian VillageMembers of the T’aaḵú Ḵwáan gathered Tuesday at Savikko Park in Douglas for the raising of the Yanyeidì Gooch kootéeyaa, or Wolf totem pole.