Alaska officials dispute some findings in election memo

JUNEAU, Alaska — A recently released memo says Alaska fell short in training election workers for the 2016 elections and in providing adequate staffing of bilingual poll workers in areas where additional language assistance for Alaska Native voters is required.
State election officials dispute some of the findings but say they also continue to make improvements.
Division of Elections Director Josie Bahnke says the state is in compliance with a federal court order that sets out terms for providing language assistance for Alaska Native voters with limited English proficiency.
The memo, dated in March, was released this week by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. It was written by an Alaska advisory committee to the commission.
Advisory committee Chair Natalie Landreth did not return phone messages seeking comment.
Recent headlines
-
Weavers share traditional knowledge, stories behind textilesA weaving presentation displayed blankets, aprons and other items made by practicing artisans from Southeast Alaska and British Columbia. About 50 people attended the presentation Wednesday by weavers and weaving historians in the Shuka Hit clan house in the Walter Soboleff Building.
-
Gardentalk — Your vegetables, flowers thank you for your supportPropping up plants keeps them away from slugs and ground moisture. It also helps with air circulation which mitigates mold and mildew issues.
-
Alaska’s regulatory authority OKs Hydro One acquisitionOne of Canada’s largest power companies is another step closer to acquiring electric utilities in the Pacific Northwest, including one in Juneau.
-
Sweeney nomination wins committee approvalA U.S. Senate Committee cleared Tara Sweeney’s nomination to be Assistant Interior Secretary for Indian Affairs with no opposition – though there may still be one hang-up.