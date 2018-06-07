A Juneau Afternoon 6-8-2018

Andy Kline hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Friday.

We’ll learn more about this year’s Celebration. Catholic Community Services will give us an update, and we’ll hear how to bike, swim and run in Haines’ Chilkat Challenge Triathlon. To wrap things up, KTOO News Director Jeremy Hsieh will highlight the week in news.

