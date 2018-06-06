Newscast – Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Stories include a librarian suing over State of Alaska’s alleged discriminatory health policy, Juneau voters may be asked a non-binding referendum for use of tax dollars to expand subsidized child care, Jill Maclean has been named to head CBJ’s Community Development Department, the Anchorage Police Department considering use of LIO building, and the latest on dead and dying sea otters on the Alaska Peninsula and along the Aleutians.

