Newscast – Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Stories include a librarian suing over State of Alaska’s alleged discriminatory health policy, Juneau voters may be asked a non-binding referendum for use of tax dollars to expand subsidized child care, Jill Maclean has been named to head CBJ’s Community Development Department, the Anchorage Police Department considering use of LIO building, and the latest on dead and dying sea otters on the Alaska Peninsula and along the Aleutians.
Recent headlines
Avrum Gross: Gov. Hammond’s ‘long-haired hippie’ ally, attorney general and in-house antagonistAvrum Gross died in May 2018. The East Coast Democrat and lawyer was an unlikely ally of Republican Gov. Jay Hammond. He served as Alaska's attorney general during the permanent fund's seminal years.
Special audit finds Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority violated multiple state lawsThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority violated state statutes by investing $44.4 million in commercial real estate. Those are the findings of a special audit of the Trust released Tuesday by the Alaska Division of Legislative Audit. The audit also says the Trust’s board violated the Opening Meetings Act and the Alaska Executive Branch Ethics Act by purposely trying to keep some board issues out of the public eye.
Newest megaship docks in Juneau for the first timeThe newest megaship to ply Alaska waters arrived in Juneau Tuesday for the first time. The 4,000-passenger Norwegian Bliss was specially designed for sailing in Alaska and will be making weekly stops in Juneau through the season.
Canoes arrive and unofficially kick off Celebration 2018A group of paddlers and their canoes have finished their weeklong journey to Juneau. They traveled from Ketchikan, Sitka, Kake, Angoon, Hoonah, Yakutat -- even Canada for Celebration.