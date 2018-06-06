EMS and law enforcement train for active shooter at Capitol on Thursday

An active shooter training exercise will take place at the Alaska State Capitol building Thursday morning.
A few dozen local first responders will participate.
“You probably won’t be seeing anything on the outside, other than lots of vehicles,” said Joe Mishler, the EMS training officer for Capital City Fire/Rescue. “The training and the actual drill will be on the inside of the building.”
The training is grant funded through FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Mishler said while the scenario is very specific, there is wider value to the training.
“We are on calls with our law enforcement officers here very routinely, but we don’t train together like we could, and so this is an opportunity for that, also,” he said.
The training would also apply to various situations involving casualties.
The exercise is planned for 8:30 a.m. to noon.
