A Juneau Afternoon 6-7-2018

Laury Scandling hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Thursday.
We’ll hear about the Celebration-inspired film series at the Gold Town Theater. The Southeast Alaska Land Trust will highlight the “Wild for Conservation 5K,” and plan your weekend with Arts Up – a summary of all the capital city’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
Recent headlines
EMS and law enforcement train for active shooter at Capitol on Thursday“You probably won’t be seeing anything on the outside, other than lots of vehicles," said Joe Mishler, the EMS training officer for Capital City Fire/Rescue.
No bids on controversial old growth timber sale … againThe agency received zero offers on the Kuiu Island timber sale before its closing deadline on Tuesday.
Avrum Gross: Gov. Hammond’s ‘long-haired hippie’ ally, attorney general and in-house antagonistAvrum Gross died in May 2018. The East Coast Democrat and lawyer was an unlikely ally of Republican Gov. Jay Hammond. He served as Alaska's attorney general during the permanent fund's seminal years.
Special audit finds Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority violated multiple state lawsThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority violated state statutes by investing $44.4 million in commercial real estate. Those are the findings of a special audit of the Trust released Tuesday by the Alaska Division of Legislative Audit. The audit also says the Trust’s board violated the Opening Meetings Act and the Alaska Executive Branch Ethics Act by purposely trying to keep some board issues out of the public eye.