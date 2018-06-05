Newscast – Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Stories include Rep. Les Gara of Anchorage announcing his retirement, updates on races for House Districts 33 and 35, the passing of Yupik storyteller John Active, approval of new contract for Bartlett Regional Hospital employees, and preliminary results of necropsy of male humpback whale washed ashore near Point Young on Admiralty Island.

