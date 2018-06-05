Newscast – Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Stories include Rep. Les Gara of Anchorage announcing his retirement, updates on races for House Districts 33 and 35, the passing of Yupik storyteller John Active, approval of new contract for Bartlett Regional Hospital employees, and preliminary results of necropsy of male humpback whale washed ashore near Point Young on Admiralty Island.
Recent headlines
Ketchikan School Board president files as Republican House District 36 candidateTrevor Shaw is the Republican candidate and Ghert Abbott is the Democrat. Both are unopposed in their respective primaries, so will face Ortiz, an independent, in the Nov. 6 general election.
Haines Assembly member files to run for Alaska House District 33Haines Borough Assembly member Tom Morphet wants to step into the state legislature, to tackle issues he doesn’t feel can be dealt with on strictly a local level.
Bartlett hospital workers to get pay increase in new labor contractWorkers at Juneau's hospital will see a gradual pay raise over the next three years. The negotiated contract is projected to increase labor costs by about $4.1 million at the public hospital.
Growing group of Native veterans paddles to Celebration while raising awarenessAhead of Celebration in 2016, Dennis Jack of Angoon organized a canoe group with seven veterans paddling. This year, the combat veteran says there's 22.