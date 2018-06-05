A Juneau Afternoon 6-6-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.

Amber-Dawn Bear Robe and Celeste Worl will preview Friday night’s Native Fashion Show. We’ll hear more about how to run, in the costume of your choice, thought the streets of downtown Juneau at midnight. We’ll get an update on the Eaglecrest cabin project. And Salmon Beyond Borders will update us on their work with transboundary water including the Taku, Stikine and Unuk rivers.

