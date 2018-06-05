A Juneau Afternoon 6-6-2018

Scott Burton hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.
Amber-Dawn Bear Robe and Celeste Worl will preview Friday night’s Native Fashion Show. We’ll hear more about how to run, in the costume of your choice, thought the streets of downtown Juneau at midnight. We’ll get an update on the Eaglecrest cabin project. And Salmon Beyond Borders will update us on their work with transboundary water including the Taku, Stikine and Unuk rivers.
Recent headlines
Juneau voters may weigh in on child care initiativeThe Juneau Assembly has so far twice declined to heavily invest tax dollars into expanding affordable child care. Now one Assembly member wants to put the question on the ballot.
Senior planner promoted to head Juneau’s Community Development DepartmentJuneau's Community Development Department has a new director. Jill Maclean joined the department as a senior planner in 2015.
Ketchikan School Board president files as Republican House District 36 candidateTrevor Shaw is the Republican candidate and Ghert Abbott is the Democrat. Both are unopposed in their respective primaries, so will face Ortiz, an independent, in the Nov. 6 general election.
Haines Assembly member files to run for Alaska House District 33Haines Borough Assembly member Tom Morphet wants to step into the state legislature, to tackle issues he doesn’t feel can be dealt with on strictly a local level.