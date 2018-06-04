Man stabbed after allegedly starting fights downtown

A 35-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Juneau after he allegedly challenged multiple people to fight.
According to a Juneau police news release, officers and Capital City Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a stabbing near Marine Way and Ferry Way at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police talked to the 41-year-old suspect. He told police he used a folding pocket knife, which was on a nearby bench.
The suspect told police the victim had challenged him to a fight, then punched him in the head. The suspect pulled out the knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect told police the victim walked away.
Emergency personnel found the victim in the 200 block of Franklin Street. He was laying on the ground and had a stab wound in his lower abdomen.
The 35-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The release said he was listed in stable condition.
Police interviewed the suspect and released him. An investigation is ongoing. Alcohol appeared to be a factor, the release said.
