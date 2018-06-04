California man pleads guilty in Alaska meth conspiracy case

KETCHIKAN — A second man accused of trafficking drugs to Ketchikan has pleaded guilty to a charge of methamphetamine conspiracy.
Alfonso Francisco Sandoval, 31, entered his guilty plea in federal court Thursday in Juneau, Ketchikan Daily News reported.
Sandoval and Arthur Ruben Castillo, 31, were arrested in October following an investigation by state and local police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Police executed search warrants at Ketchikan residences associated with the two men and found meth, heroin, marijuana, cash, guns and ammunition.
Authorities say the two men lived in Fresno, California, and were involved in a network that smuggled drugs to Alaska.
Castillo pleaded guilty in April.
Sandoval is scheduled to be sentenced in October. Castillo’s sentencing is planned for September.
