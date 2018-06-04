Audio postcard: Wrangell paddlers begin trek as support to Celebration

The video above is from the raven canoe and veteran’s canoe Sunday.

More than a hundred paddlers navigate about a dozen canoes toward Juneau for this year’s Celebration.

Those with the One People Canoe Society paddle from their Southeast Alaska towns to Juneau.

To keep everyone safe, support vessels run alongside these canoes to provide emergency care or just shelter from the storm.

KSTK’s June Leffler spoke with Alicia Armstrong and Steve Johnson, long time paddlers who are supporting Kake’s canoe paddlers.

That was Steve Johnson, Trevor Grant and Alicia Armstrong. They departed Wrangell in late May heading toward Kake.

They are scheduled to arrive in Juneau on Tuesday afternoon for Celebration.