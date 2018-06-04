Alaska broadcaster known for Yup’ik stories dies

ANCHORAGE — An Alaska Native broadcaster known for translating the news from English into Yup’ik for non-English speakers in southwest Alaska and helping preserve the language has died. John Active was 69.
KYUK station manager Shane Iverson says Active had been in failing health before his death Monday. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.
Active worked for about 47 years at KYUK radio in Bethel, in southwestern Alaska, before retiring in March. Iverson says Active was a broadcasting legend not only in Alaska, but in native communities throughout the world.
Iverson said Active was the essential component as KYUK became one of the pioneering broadcasters for native journalism and local media.
He says Active “was the lynchpin for not just creating local native media, but for its success.”
