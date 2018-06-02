Suspect in Home Depot theft arrested

Juneau police arrested a man accused of brandishing a knife at Home Depot employees last month.

Patrick “Biscuit” Kane Jr. faces charges of theft, robbery and assault.

Police say employees attempted to stop him as he left the store with about $400 of unpaid merchandise. He pulled out a knife and escaped.

He also was arrested on a $200 warrant that charges a violation of conditions of release.

Online court records did not list Kane’s next appearance.