Suspect in Home Depot theft arrested

Juneau police arrested a man accused of brandishing a knife at Home Depot employees last month.
Patrick “Biscuit” Kane Jr. faces charges of theft, robbery and assault.
Police say employees attempted to stop him as he left the store with about $400 of unpaid merchandise. He pulled out a knife and escaped.
He also was arrested on a $200 warrant that charges a violation of conditions of release.
Online court records did not list Kane’s next appearance.
Recent headlines
-
Former House Rep. Zach Fansler to plead guilty to harassmentFormer House Rep. Zach Fansler will plead guilty, though not to assault, almost six months after he was accused of slapping a woman in his hotel room.
-
Dead humpback washes up on Admiralty Island, necropsy plannedTides may have shifted the carcass several times, between Douglas Island and Admiralty Island. Federal officials are unsure of its cause of death.
-
How hard is it to find an electrician in Bethel?A recent letter from the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative startled residents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, saying customers had to repair their electric equipment by August or have their power cut off.
-
Breakfast, horses, and other wisdom from retiring uber-reporter Ed SchoenfeldSchoenfeld said he’ll stop doing news for a while and relax, but he doesn’t think he’ll be out of the business for long.