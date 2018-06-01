Seaton files to run as independent in Democratic primary

House Rep. Paul Seaton of Homer is taking a new route this election cycle.
Seaton has represented House District 31 on the Kenai Peninsula as a Republican since 2002, but he filed Thursday to run as an independent in the Democratic primary.
This comes roughly six months after the state Republican Party unsuccessfully tried to block Seaton and two other House Republicans, Anchorage Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux and Rep. Louise Stutes of Kodiak, from the party’s primary this year.
The party argued it had the power to exclude the lawmakers because of a court decision that allows independents to run in Democratic primaries.
The state Division of Elections ultimately denied the party’s request.
Party leaders have targeted the lawmakers since they joined a bipartisan coalition made up of mostly Democrats in 2016, which took control of the House away from Republicans.The party also sanctioned Seaton and the other two lawmakers that year.
Seaton now is taking advantage of the very same court decision Republicans tried to use against him.
He is the only candidate to file for the Democratic primary so far.
Sarah Vance of Homer, John Cox of Anchor Point and Henry Kroll of Soldotna have all filed to run in the Republican primary.
The deadline to file is 5 p.m. June 1.
Recent headlines
-
Gardentalk — When it comes to pollination, some plants need helpMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski has some tips for pollinating apples, cherries, kiwi and zucchinis in your yard and garden. Some may be self-fertile, but others may need manual intervention to move the pollen between male and female flowers and plants.
-
Steel and aluminum tariffs, Trump team irks MurkowskiPresident Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs aren’t good for Alaska, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says. She’s frustrated with the inconsistency in the administration’s position.
-
Wrangell, other rural hospitals still receiving Medicaid payments for nowThe state is running short on money for Medicaid. Until the next fiscal year starts in July, hospitals and other health care providers won’t get paid for treating much of Alaska’s low-income population. But the state is trying to funnel what money is left to hospitals that could otherwise shut down.
-
Egan: ‘We can’t keep kicking the can down the road’Free of re-election concerns, the outgoing state senator waded into two major policy issues that have been making knees jerk for years: the Alaska Permanent Fund and a state income tax.