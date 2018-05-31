Watch: Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship near Craig

(Video courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)
A Coast Guard crew medevaced a woman suffering from a possible heart attack on Wednesday.
The Celebrity Solstice was sailing west of Craig when the 61-year-old began experiencing symptoms, and the ship’s captain requested help.
Sector Juneau watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Sitka crew. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter transported her to Guardian Flight crew waiting in Ketchikan.
According to Guardian Flight, she was transferred to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Bellingham, Washington.
