Watch: Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship near Craig



(Video courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

A Coast Guard crew medevaced a woman suffering from a possible heart attack on Wednesday.

The Celebrity Solstice was sailing west of Craig when the 61-year-old began experiencing symptoms, and the ship’s captain requested help.

Sector Juneau watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Sitka crew. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter transported her to Guardian Flight crew waiting in Ketchikan.

According to Guardian Flight, she was transferred to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Bellingham, Washington.