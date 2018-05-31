Police chief calls for new station as Sitka hires architects

SITKA — Sitka Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt says his department needs a new home, designed specifically for police functions.
The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Wednesday that the department currently occupies part of the first floor of the city-state building, with its main entrance tucked away on a neighboring side street. The space was originally used as administrative space.
Ankerfelt says the space is not adequate for the police department headquarters and jail. He said it doesn’t meet any “kind of industry standard with respect to safety, both in terms of physical activity and the issues surrounding processing hazardous materials.”
Mayor Matt Hunter said himself that the station is an “embarrassment to Sitka.”
The city has signed a contract with an architecture firm to begin the process of planning a new facility.
