Newscast – Thursday, May 31, 2018

Recent headlines
School board member Andi Story throws hat in the ring for Valley House seatLongtime Juneau Board of Education member Andi Story will run to represent the Mendenhall Valley in the Alaska State Legislature. She will hold a campaign event outside of the Mendenhall Valley Public Library at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Interior asking public not ‘if’, but ‘how’ to allow drilling in ANWRAt the meeting, officials said the Trump administration must move forward with oil lease sales in ANWR. About 100 protesters gathered outside.
Native Corporations ask to start looking for oil in ANWRArctic Slope Regional Corporation and Kaktovik Inupiat Corporation have submitted a 3-D seismic exploration plan for the Coastal Plain, or the 1002 area.
Whale-watching boat runs aground in Favorite ChannelAn Allen Marine vessel was near Eagle Rock, north of the Juneau area, when it struck a sandbar Wednesday morning. One-hundred-and-thirteen passengers were aboard, but no injuries were reported.