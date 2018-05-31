Native Corporations ask to start looking for oil in ANWR

Two Alaska Native corporations are asking the federal government if they can start looking for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC) and Kaktovik Inupiat Corporation have submitted a 3-D seismic exploration plan for the Coastal Plain, or the 1002 area. They partnered with oil exploration company SAExploration. The companies want to begin a substantial exploration program this winter, encompassing the entirety of the biologically rich coastal plain, potentially involving hundreds of workers.
The corporations’ permit application was first reported by the Washington Post. The Post also reports that Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service responded by saying the plan, as currently submitted, is “not adequate” because it didn’t include proper studies on environmental impacts.
But after speaking at an oil conference in Anchorage on Thursday, top Interior official Joe Balash confirmed the agency is still considering the plan.
“They submitted an application, we’re reviewing it, along with the Fish and Wildlife Service,” Balash said. “And we’ll process that permit application just like any other.”
Balash says a key thing Interior will consider is compliance with Endangered Species Act protections for polar bears. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the agency will make a decision on the application by July.
Regarding Interior’s initial response to the application, BLM spokeswoman Lesli Ellis-Wouters said in an email, “such responses are part of a normal, iterative process whereby we work collaboratively with both the permit applicant and our sister federal agencies to identify shortcomings or gaps in information in the application so that we can fully and appropriately evaluate it.”
Environmental groups condemned the news. In a statement, the Alaska Wilderness League said exploration “would cause severe and long-lasting damage to the Arctic Refuge.”
ASRC has not yet responded to a request for comment.
