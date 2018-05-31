Explore Fairbanks signs deal with China marketing company

ANCHORAGE — Explore Fairbanks has announced that it inked a deal with East West Marketing Corp. to represent them in China.
Alaska’s Journal of Commerce reports that Fairbanks’ lead promoters on May 25 signed the contract in Beijing while part of Gov. Bill Walker’s 12-day “Opportunity Alaska” trade mission to the country.
Walker said the “contractual relationship between Explore Fairbanks and East West marks another quantum leap for tourism from China to Alaska.”
Explore Fairbanks Tourism Director Scott McCrea said that the tourism arrangement will not only help Explore Fairbanks make traditional business connections with tour operators, travel agents and the like in the country’s top cities, but will also give the Alaska organization a presence on Chinese social media platforms such as WeChat and Sina Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter.
Recent headlines
-
Trump administration imposes steel, aluminum tariffs on EU, Canada and MexicoThe tariffs have been threatened for months — and will likely lead to retaliatory measures. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs are based on national security concerns.
-
Hundreds of protesters turn out against ANWR coastal plain explorationMost of those who showed up for a Bureau of Land Management meeting in Fairbanks opposed the plan to open ANWR. They said it would disrupt caribou calving season and harm subsistence, culture and environment.
-
British Columbia exploration boom may not lead to new minesMineral exploration companies claim they’re finding more and higher-grade ore across the border in British Columbia. But more drilling doesn’t necessarily mean more development.
-
Juneau Senate candidate Larry Cotter drops outCotter said he doesn’t plan to endorse anyone else in the race. His withdrawal leaves Democrat Jesse Kiehl and nonpartisan Don Etheridge vying for the Senate District Q seat.