Rock strike suspends White Pass train service in Skagway

One of Skagway’s main tourist attractions is out of service today.

White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad suspended service after a rock struck a bridge about 7 miles up the railroad track from town.

White Pass official Tyler Rose said service should be restored in the next few days.

“There was a rock strike on the bridge,” Rose said. “We’re suspending service until we can have an assessment and make the necessary repairs.”

At maximum, White Pass runs about 12 trains per day, with about 500 passengers per train.

“Our crews are mobilizing up there and we hope to have this repaired as quickly as possible and restore the service,” Rose said.