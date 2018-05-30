Rock strike suspends White Pass train service in Skagway

One of Skagway’s main tourist attractions is out of service today.
White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad suspended service after a rock struck a bridge about 7 miles up the railroad track from town.
White Pass official Tyler Rose said service should be restored in the next few days.
“There was a rock strike on the bridge,” Rose said. “We’re suspending service until we can have an assessment and make the necessary repairs.”
At maximum, White Pass runs about 12 trains per day, with about 500 passengers per train.
“Our crews are mobilizing up there and we hope to have this repaired as quickly as possible and restore the service,” Rose said.
Recent headlines
-
Researchers try to understand why Pacific cod stocks are crashing in Gulf of AlaskaOn an island about 4 miles off of Kodiak, marine scientists working with the University of Alaska are trying to figure out why Pacific cod stocks are crashing in the Gulf of Alaska. And, how climate change may be affecting the fish when they’re young.
-
Alaska’s China trade mission wraps up with no big gasline newsGov. Walker and the delegation met with Sinopec, the state-owned oil and gas company that could be a partner for the gasline. But the company's president said there was a lot more work to be done on the project than originally imagined.
-
How three generations of Alaska Natives struggled with cultural educationMore than 50 years after the federal government forced hundreds of Native Alaskans into boarding schools, their descendants are haunted by — and trying to overcome —residual trauma.
-
Judicial panel nominate two Juneau attorneys as next judgeThe Alaska Judicial Council nominated Amy Gurton Mead and Julie Willoughby as the best qualified candidates to succeed Juneau Superior Court Judge Louis Menendez. Gov. Bill Walker has less than 45 days to make a selection.