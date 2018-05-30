Newscast – Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Stories include an indictment handed up for PFD against former Assembly candidate Loretto Lee Jones, update on Monday’s house fire on North Franklin Street, White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad suspending service because of a rock strike on a bridge, and Gov. Bill Walker possibly skipping the Democratic primary if Mark Begich jumps into the governor’s race this year.

