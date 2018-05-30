Newscast – Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Stories include an indictment handed up for PFD against former Assembly candidate Loretto Lee Jones, update on Monday’s house fire on North Franklin Street, White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad suspending service because of a rock strike on a bridge, and Gov. Bill Walker possibly skipping the Democratic primary if Mark Begich jumps into the governor’s race this year.
Recent headlines
Former Assembly candidate indicted on PFD fraud chargesLoretto Lee Jones, 63, was indicted on first-degree unsworn falsification and second-degree theft. Both are felony charges.
Rock strike suspends White Pass train service in SkagwayWhite Pass and Yukon Route Railroad suspended service after a rock struck a bridge about 7 miles up the railroad track from town. White Pass official Tyler Rose said service should be restored in the next few days.
Researchers try to understand why Pacific cod stocks are crashing in Gulf of AlaskaOn an island about 4 miles off of Kodiak, marine scientists working with the University of Alaska are trying to figure out why Pacific cod stocks are crashing in the Gulf of Alaska. And, how climate change may be affecting the fish when they’re young.
Alaska’s China trade mission wraps up with no big gasline newsGov. Walker and the delegation met with Sinopec, the state-owned oil and gas company that could be a partner for the gasline. But the company's president said there was a lot more work to be done on the project than originally imagined.