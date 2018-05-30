Downtown fire started in third-floor master bedroom, fire marshal says

Investigators narrowed down the origin, but not the cause, of a Monday morning house fire in downtown Juneau.

The fire started in the third-floor master bedroom in the house at 505 North Franklin Street, according to Fire Marshal Dan Jager.

Improperly discarded smoking materials or home electrical wiring caused the fire, Jager said.

Jager estimated the total amount of damage at $100,000.

Two people in the home escaped without any injuries. A firefighter suffered from a minor injury at the scene.

See photos from the scene on Monday below:

Firefighters work outside the house at the corner of Fifth and Franklin streets in Juneau after the fire there on May 28, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO) Emergency vehicles and personnel at the corner of 5th and Franklin after the house fire there on May 28, 2018 (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO) Emergency vehicles and personnel at the corner of 5th and Franklin after the house fire there on May 28, 2018 (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO) Firefighters enter the house at the corner of Fifth and Franklin streets in Juneau after the house fire there on May 28, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO) A group of firefighters talk at the corner of 5th and Franklin after the house fire there on May 28, 2018 (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO) A firefighter walks towards the corner of 5th and Franklin after the house fire there on May 28, 2018 (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO) A group of firefighters talk at the corner of 5th and Franklin after the house fire there on May 28, 2018 (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO) A firefighter aims a hose at the eaves of the house on 5th and Franklin that caught fire on May 28, 2018 (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO) Broken windows in the house on 5th and Franklin after the fire on May 28, 2018 (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)