Downtown fire started in third-floor master bedroom, fire marshal says

Investigators narrowed down the origin, but not the cause, of a Monday morning house fire in downtown Juneau.
The fire started in the third-floor master bedroom in the house at 505 North Franklin Street, according to Fire Marshal Dan Jager.
Improperly discarded smoking materials or home electrical wiring caused the fire, Jager said.
Jager estimated the total amount of damage at $100,000.
Two people in the home escaped without any injuries. A firefighter suffered from a minor injury at the scene.
See photos from the scene on Monday below:
