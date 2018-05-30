Begich could influence path Walker takes in governor’s race

JUNEAU — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker’s path to re-election will change if Democrat Mark Begich runs for governor in Alaska.

Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott planned to enter the Democratic primary, Walker’s campaign said earlier this month.

A recent court decision would allow Walker to run in the primary as an independent, while Mallott planned to run as a Democrat.

But if Begich enters the Democratic primary “at the last minute,” then Walker will not run as a candidate in the Democratic primary, his campaign said in a statement Wednesday.

Instead, he and Mallott would run as independents and gather signatures to appear on the November general election ballot.

The candidate filing deadline is Friday.