Newscast – Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Stories include the search is suspended for a man swept off ATV in Chatanika River, Alakanuk girl sniffing propane is injured when the tank catches fire, DEC advisory issued about enterococci bacteria in Ketchikan’s Knudson Cove, and a quiet weekend in Petersburg with the cancellation of king salmon derby.
Recent headlines
Celebration 2018 brings 45 dance groups to JuneauDance groups, artists, canoe paddlers and traditional food experts are gearing up for Celebration 2018, June 6-9 at Juneau's Centennial Hall.
Stedman opposes last-minute spending additionsSitka Republican Senator Bert Stedman says Alaska is not out of its fiscal crisis. He said if he had been there he would have opposed last-minute spending added into state budgets to get agreement on the spending plan and bring about an end to the session.
Trident works to bring wild Alaska seafood direct to Chinese consumersWelbourn and a few others from Trident joined Alaska Gov. Bill Walker’s 10-day trade mission to China. The whole idea was to deepen trade ties between the two countries and Trident is on board with that mission.
Four gubernatorial candidates to debate at Bristol Bay Fish ExpoThe second annual Bristol Bay Fish Expo will feature a variety of events aimed at developing Bristol Bay communities and the commercial fishing industry. One of this year’s highlight will be a debate between gubernatorial candidates.