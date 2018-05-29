A Juneau Afternoon 5-30-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.
3:06 Learn how your family can fish, for free;
3:15 Join hundreds of costumed people as they run through the streets of Juneau in the middle of the night;
3:30 Watch whales to support our regional hospital;
3:45 And meet the owners of an award-winning local marijuana cultivation and concentrate company.
Recent headlines
Mallott views growth in energy sector as Alaska’s futureAlaska needs to focus on transitioning from a fossil-fuel based economy to more renewable resources, like hydro and wind power, Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott said.
Celebration 2018 brings 45 dance groups to JuneauDance groups, artists, canoe paddlers and traditional food experts are gearing up for Celebration 2018, June 6-9 at Juneau's Centennial Hall.
Stedman opposes last-minute spending additionsSitka Republican Senator Bert Stedman says Alaska is not out of its fiscal crisis. He said if he had been there he would have opposed last-minute spending added into state budgets to get agreement on the spending plan and bring about an end to the session.
Trident works to bring wild Alaska seafood direct to Chinese consumersWelbourn and a few others from Trident joined Alaska Gov. Bill Walker’s 10-day trade mission to China. The whole idea was to deepen trade ties between the two countries and Trident is on board with that mission.