A Juneau Afternoon 5-30-2018

Sheli DeLaney hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday.

3:06 Learn how your family can fish, for free;

3:15 Join hundreds of costumed people as they run through the streets of Juneau in the middle of the night;

3:30 Watch whales to support our regional hospital;

3:45 And meet the owners of an award-winning local marijuana cultivation and concentrate company.

