A Gustavus Afternoon 5-31-2018

On Thursday we take the show on the road to Gustavus. Scott Burton hosts as we record in the heart of town at the Fireweed Gallery, Coffee and Tea House. Community members, artists, writers, and more will describe the town’s natural and social history, the plans for the new community center, and how tourism impacts a small community at the edge of one of the world’s largest international protected areas.

0

